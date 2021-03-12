Philadelphia’s MVP candidate dazzled and dunked Friday, getting the 76ers rolling to a 127-101 win over the Wizards. Then, midway through the third quarter, he landed awkwardly after one slam and appeared to hyperextend his left knee. The 7-foot center stayed on the court for a few moments, clutching his leg and grimacing in pain before walking to the locker room on his own.

He was reportedly due for an MRI on the knee once the team returned to Philadelphia.

“You hope that Embiid is fine, he’s on his way to MVP and defensive player of the year, hopefully his injury is nothing serious,” Wizards Coach Scott Brooks said on a postgame videoconference.

Embiid was dominant until the fall, posting 23 points and seven rebounds. Philadelphia (26-12) had a 20-point lead when he went down, and Washington (14-22) never threatened the visitors even after the 76ers star exited.

Washington simply did not have enough firepower to match Embiid and his talented band of supporters — even without Ben Simmons, who missed his second regular season game because of the league’s coronavirus protocols.

Russell Westbrook led the Wizards with 25 points, eight assists and five rebounds while Bradley Beal had 19 points on another night when the team’s backcourt received little help on the offensive end.

“We need some other guys to get active and get opportunities,” Brooks said. “It’s a combination — I’ve got to do a better job of finding them, but they’ve also got to do their job of running and getting out in transition. Rui, the last couple of games, he needs to play better, and he will. Just a couple of games in a row now, maybe more than that — I’m more concerned with zero rebounds in 21 minutes. He’s better than that, he knows it. Yeah. We’ve got to get some more guys. They’re going to load up on Brad and Russell. We have to be able to get offense from other guys.”

Philadelphia ran its offense as it pleased and dominated Washington on the boards.

Embiid led six scorers in double figures, with Shake Milton and Furkan Korkmaz scoring 18 point each.

For the Wizards, there was trouble from the start.

Of all the poor first quarters they played this season, Friday’s was perhaps their worst — not because of their defense, which allowed 32 points, but because of the way the Wizards got beat. Embiid, who also missed Thursday’s win over the Bulls after coming in contact with a barber who tested positive for the coronavirus, played as if center Moritz Wagner had personally offended him, slamming dunks with abandon and hauling in rebounds with barely any effort.

There were no quick solutions to keep the score respectable, either, as Washington went 0-for-7 from the three-point line and made just six field goals in the quarter, with its long-range specialist Davis Bertans checking out of the game for good due to tightness in his right calf with 7:51 left in the first half.

The Wizards shot better in the second quarter behind a more active stretch from Westbrook as a playmaker and with Embiid playing fewer minutes due to foul trouble.