The tactic seemed detrimental especially when Beal, one of the hottest scorers in the league, went cold in the second half. Although Beal finished with 23 points, he went 1 for 14 after halftime and finished 8 for 24 overall.

Napier led the team with 27 points, and Bertans, who scored most of his points on 8-for-15 shooting from beyond the three-point arc, finished with 25. While three players scored 84 percent of the Wizards’ points, the Heat shot 48.5 percent from the field and was led by the inside-outside duo of Bam Adebayo (27 points and 14 rebounds) and Duncan Robinson (23 points and 7-for-11 shooting from three-point range).

Earlier in the day, Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard conducted a question-and-answer session with fans on Reddit. Besides revealing his favorite pair of footwear as Dr. J socks and his appreciation for Dave Chappelle’s and Richard Pryor’s stand-up comedy, Sheppard shared a few important details about the team. While star point guard John Wall has scrimmaged with the G League affiliate Capital City Go-Go and remains on track for a “full recovery” from his Achilles’ injury, Sheppard said the Wizards have focused on their young players.

In repeating the organizational rallying cry about development, Sheppard made clear Washington’s priorities.

“We want to win as [many] games as possible but more importantly develop and watch our talent increase,” Sheppard said in a response to one question.

On nights like Sunday, however, developing can prove to be as difficult as winning.

Rookie Rui Hachimura missed all eight of his shot attempts, continuing a cold snap from Friday’s win over the Atlanta Hawks when he finished 0 for 6. Isaac Bonga, who re-entered the starting lineup for the injured Jerome Robinson, finished with three points and without a single rebound or assist in 15 minutes of play. His only basket came in the final seconds of the game when the Wizards had already yielded to defeat.

Center Thomas Bryant made more of a scene tramping past the Wizards’ sideline after one of his fouls than he did on the court.

Plagued by foul trouble, Bryant started but played only 16 minutes. His foul total (six) outmatched his combined total for points (two) and rebounds (three). The struggle in the middle came at a bad time, because the Wizards needed Bryant to match up against all-star big man Adebayo.

Before the game, Coach Scott Brooks warned of the challenges Bryant would face in his first starting assignment against the Heat this season.

“He better be ready,” Brooks said of Bryant, before pivoting to Adebayo. “The guy is not going to back down. He’s going to attack.”

Adebayo did attack, and Bryant was not ready. Bryant fouled out with 3:30 to play while trying to defend Adebayo in the paint.

Although the Wizards played a collection of five rookies and second-year players Sunday, they needed just three veterans to give them a chance.

Beal was electric early while getting his own buckets but also trusting his teammates — he finished with six assists — and he was supplemented by Napier and Bertans. With the ball swinging fluidly among the three players, the trio accounted for 49 of the team’s 54 points at halftime. The Wizards trailed just 57-54 at the break.

Then, after a minute passed in the third quarter, Napier tied the score with a three-pointer, courtesy of a Beal pass. Napier waited until early into the fourth quarter to hit another shot, but he did so with flair in drilling consecutive threes, including one while getting fouled by Heat guard Kendrick Nunn.

The veteran trio kept the Wizards competitive well into the fourth quarter, and Bertans’s final three with 5:34 left gave the Wizards an 86-84 lead. But the Heat pulled away, scoring the next 16 points, behind the depth of its already-developed young talent.