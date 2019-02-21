Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons goes up for a dunk during the first half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in Philadelphia. (Matt Slocum/Associated Press)

PHILADELPHIA — Tobias Harris had 12 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter, JJ Redick hit a late 3-pointer and the Philadelphia 76ers overcame All-Star center Joel Embiid’s absence to beat the Miami Heat 106-102 on Thursday night.

Ben Simmons added 21 points, Boban Marjanovic had 19 — including three free throws in the final 1 1/2 minutes — and Jimmy Butler 18. Embiid will be out at least a week with a sore left knee.

Dwyane Wade scored 19 points for Miami, and Dion Waiters added 18.

Miami led 99-98 after Wade’s runner with 1:56 left. Marjanovic made two free throws to put Philadelphia ahead 100-99. Following Wade’s missed jumper, Redick made the 3 from the top of the key to make it 103-99 with 1:04 left.

Kelly Olynyk then missed a 3-point attempt, and Marjanovic made the first of two free throws with 38.3 ticks left to put Philadelphia up five.

CAVALIERS 111, SUNS 98

CLEVELAND — Cedi Osman scored 19 points, Kevin Love had 16 points and 11 rebounds and Cleveland sent Phoenix to its franchise-record 16th straight loss.

NBA-worst Phoenix (11-49) topped the record of 15 set March 2- April 1, 2018. The Suns’ last victory was Jan. 12 over Denver.

Love played 22 minutes in his third game since returning from foot surgery. He was 6 of 13 from the field.

Devin Booker scored 30 points for Phoenix, and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 23.

TRAIL BLAZERS 113, NETS 99

NEW YORK — Jusuf Nurkic had 27 points and 12 rebounds, new backup Enes Kanter added 18 points and nine boards in his Portland debut, and the Trail Blazers beat Brooklyn.

The center tandem was so good that the Trail Blazers didn’t even need a big night from All-Star guard Damian Lillard, who was just 5 for 21 from the field. He finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Kanter, who signed last week with the Blazers after losing his job with the Knicks, made his first seven shots and finished 8 for 9, missing only a 3-pointer.

Allen Crabbe had 17 points for the Nets.

