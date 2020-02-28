Beal finished with 42 points on 17-of-33 shooting and added 10 assists. The Wizards dropped their ninth straight to the Jazz overall and fifth in a row in Salt Lake City.

Thomas Bryant added 16 points off the bench for Washington. Rui Hachimura chipped in 15 points and seven rebounds. The Wizards (21-37) lost for the fourth time in five games.

Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points and collected eight rebounds to lead Utah (37-22). Jordan Clarkson added 20 points and eight rebounds off the bench. Former Wizard Bojan Bogdanovic added 21 points, while Mike Conley chipped in 16 points and six assists to help the Jazz snap a four-game losing streak.

Washington allowed Utah to shoot 52 percent from three-point range and 49 percent overall. It offset a decent night for the Wizards’ offense, which shot 46 percent from the field and 38 percent from beyond the arc.

The wheels came off for the Wizards late in the third quarter. After Troy Brown. Jr. buried a three-pointer to cut Utah’s lead to 82-81, the Jazz ripped off an 18-4 run extending into the fourth quarter to take control. Clarkson ignited the decisive spurt with back-to-back baskets. Conley finished it off with a three-pointer that put Utah up 100-85 early in the fourth.

Washington did not go quietly. Beal assisted on three baskets and drained a critical three-pointer to cut the deficit to 104-101 with 5:18 left. The comeback stalled, however, for a familiar reason — an inability for the Wizards to get defensive stops. Mitchell scored three baskets down the stretch, hit a pair of free throws, and assisted on a Royce O’Neale three-pointer to help the Jazz regain control with a 119-106 lead with 3:18 remaining.

After forcing 11 turnovers and scoring 14 points off turnovers in the first half, Washington could not pressure the Jazz and get into passing lanes to the same degree after halftime. Utah totaled just four turnovers in the second half.

The Jazz also dominated the Wizards on the glass, finishing with a 54-41 rebounding advantage, a large factor in the Jazz’s 20 second-chance points.

Turnovers played a crucial role for the Wizards on both ends in the first quarter. Washington did not commit a single turnover during the quarter. Defensively, the Wizards forced seven turnovers and generated nine points from those takeaways — culminating in a steal and dunk from Hachimura that put Washington up 24-20 late in the quarter.

The Jazz countered by burying one outside basket after another. Utah made six of its first seven three-pointers — scoring four outside baskets over eight possessions at one point to fuel a 14-4 run and take a 34-28 lead. Tony Bradley ignited the run with his first three-pointer in his NBA career.