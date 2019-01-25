Charlotte Hornets (23-24, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (34-12, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup with Charlotte. He’s ninth in the NBA scoring 26.5 points per game. Milwaukee is the NBA leader with 49.1 rebounds per game, led by Antetokounmpo averaging 12.6.

The Bucks are 21-4 on their home court. Milwaukee is the Eastern Conference leader with 49.1 rebounds per game, led by Antetokounmpo averaging 12.6.

The Hornets have gone 7-16 away from home. Charlotte is 17-11 in games decided by 10 points or more. The Hornets won the last meeting between these two squads 110-107 on Nov. 26. Kemba Walker led the way with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo has averaged 26.5 points and 12.6 rebounds for the Bucks. Malcolm Brogdon is shooting 54.1 percent and has averaged 17 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Willy Hernangomez is second on the Hornets with 5.8 rebounds and averages 7.7 points. Bismack Biyombo has averaged 8.7 rebounds and added 7.5 points per game over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 110.1 points, 46.1 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points on 47.6 percent shooting.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 119.8 points, 46.8 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points on 43.3 percent shooting.

Hornets Injuries: Cody Zeller: out (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

