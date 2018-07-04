Amir Johnson is going back to the Philadelphia 76ers for at least one more season.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations said Wednesday that Johnson has agreed to a one-year contract with Philadelphia that could become official as soon as Friday, when the NBA’s offseason moratorium on player movement ends.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of that moratorium.

The 6-foot-9 Johnson was primarily a reserve for the 76ers last season, when he averaged 4.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. Philadelphia is the fourth club for the 31-year-old, who will be entering his 14th NBA season this fall.

___

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami contributed.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.