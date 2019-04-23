FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 file photo, Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts, center, sits between assistant coaches David Vanderpool, left, and Nate Tibbetts, right, as they play the Phoenix Suns during the second half of an NBA preseason game in Phoenix. A person familiar with the team’s plans says the Cavaliers intend to interview Portland assistants Nate Tibbetts and David Vanterpool for their coaching job. Cleveland has received permission to speak with Tibbetts and Vanterpool, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks, Tuesday, April 23, 2019. (Darryl Webb, File/Associated Press)

CLEVELAND — A person familiar with the team’s plans says the Cavaliers intend to interview Portland assistants Nate Tibbetts and David Vanterpool for their coaching job.

Cleveland has received permission to speak with Tibbetts and Vanterpool, said the person who spoke Tuesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks. The Trail Blazers are still in the playoffs and host Oklahoma City on Tuesday night in Game 5 up 3-1.

ESPN.com first reported the Cavs’ interest.

They are looking for a coach since parting ways with Larry Drew, who took over last season and went 19-57 after Tyronn Lue was fired six games in. Cleveland has previously interviewed Miami assistant Juwan Howard and Dallas assistant Jamahl Mosley.

The 41-year-old Tibbetts was an assistant in Cleveland on Byron Scott’s staff from 2011-13.

The 46-year-old Vanterpool has been with Portland since 2012. He’s been linked to the opening in Phoenix as well.

