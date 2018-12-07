Milwaukee Bucks’ Matthew Dellavedova, middle, is, fouled between Detroit Pistons’ Langston Galloway (9) and Bruce Brown (6) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Milwaukee. (Aaron Gash/Associated Press)

CLEVELAND — Matthew Dellavedova is coming back to the Cavaliers. He won’t recognize them.

Cleveland re-acquired the popular, scrappy guard on Friday in a three-team trade with the Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards. The Cavs also are getting forward John Henson and two draft picks in 2021 from the Bucks in exchange for George Hill. Also as part of the deal, the Cavs traded a 2021 second-round pick to the Washington Wizards, who sent forward Jason Smith and cash considerations to the Bucks and a 2022 second-round draft pick to Cleveland.

The Cavs are receiving Milwaukee’s 2021 first- and second-round picks.

Affectionately known to Cleveland fans as “Delly,” Dellavedova was a key member of the Cavs’ 2016 title team before he signed with the Bucks later that summer. He’s not the same player, and the Cavs are far from being the same team, but his return will soften what has been a difficult season.

Cleveland is just 5-20 and rebuilding in the wake of LeBron James’ departure last summer.

“We’re very pleased to bring Delly back to Cleveland and want to welcome John Henson as well,” Cavs general manager Koby Altman said. “This deal satisfied several important aspects for us in terms of having both long- and shorter-term benefits and assets involved. We will continue to look for ways to improve and strengthen our position for the future, while enhancing our ability to compete and grow in the short term also.”

Hill helped the Cavs reach the Finals last season, but the team wanted to unload his contract while giving rookie Collin Sexton more playing time.

The Bucks are getting a 46-percent shooter from 3-point range in Hill, who fits into their new long-range shooting philosophy under first-year coach Mike Budenholzer, plus a backup to starter Eric Bledsoe. They also could potentially save roughly $16 million in salary, assuming they waive Hill after this season.

“We’re excited to welcome George and Jason to the Bucks organization,” GM Jon Horst said. “George provides us added depth and experience at the guard position, while Jason gives us another front-court player who can stretch the floor.”

There was an urgency to get the deal agreed to before 6 p.m. on Friday because only players on rosters by then can be re-packaged in other trades before February’s deadline.

Hill’s days were numbered in Cleveland. The Cavs are re-shaping their roster with an eye on landing a major free agent in 2020, and Hill was no longer part of the long-term plans because of his age and the team’s commitment to Sexton’s development.

Hill recently returned after missing 11 games with a shoulder injury, a setback that only delayed the Cavs in pulling off a deal to add more assets. Cleveland recently traded sharpshooter Kyle Korver to Utah for two picks in 2020 and 2021.

The 28-year-old Dellavedova will get a chance re-start his career with the Cavs. The Australian had been buried on Milwaukee’s bench and is averaging just 1.7 points and 2.4 assists in 12 games.

Henson recently underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist. He’s averaging 5.6 points and 5.1 rebounds in 14 games.

Dekker was in his first season with the Cavs, who got him in an August trade with the Los Angeles Clippers. He averaged 6.3 points and 3.7 rebounds but missed significant time with a severely sprained left ankle.

“This trade allows us to continue to work to improve our team and gives us a young, developing player in Sam whose versatility and athleticism at the forward position will allow him to earn an opportunity to contribute,” said Wizards president Ernie Grunfeld. “We wish Jason the best moving forward and appreciate the value he brought to our team as a great teammate and true professional.”

