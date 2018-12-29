A person with knowledge of the situation says Washington point guard John Wall has been told that he needs surgery to address bone spurs in his left heel, a procedure that would keep the five-time All-Star sidelined for at least six months.

The person says Wall learned of the surgery diagnosis Saturday. The person spoke to The Associated Press Saturday on condition of anonymity because neither Wall nor the Wizards have publicly disclosed the diagnosis. It remains unclear when Wall will have the surgery, which would be season-ending.

Wall played in 32 of Washington’s 36 games this season entering Saturday, averaging 20.7 points and 8.7 assists. But the Wizards have struggled, with the 24th-best record in the 30-team NBA to this point.

Wall was limited to 41 games last season, mostly because of surgery on his left knee. He also underwent surgeries on both knees in 2016.

Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) goes to the basket past Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, in Detroit. The Pistons defeated the Wizards 106-95. (Duane Burleson/Associated Press)

