Bradley Beal offers a gesture of acknowledgment of his own three-pointer during the first half of Wednesday’s 115-114 loss to Chicago. Beal scored 19 points in just 22 minutes. (Nick Wass/Associated Press)

As the final chapters of this Washington Wizards season play out, Bradley Beal remains the last active piece of the team’s once-promising core.

Otto Porter Jr., subtracted via a February trade, now dresses in custom suits as an injured yet fashionable player for the Chicago Bulls. John Wall still scoots along with his left leg in a protective air cast. And the general manager who built this foundation that has since crumbled into the past tense no longer works for the team.

There have been plenty of revisions to the roster around Beal during his seventh season in the NBA, and arguably his finest. Even on Wednesday night during the Wizards’ 115-114 loss to the Bulls, when veteran teammates received rest, Beal created lineups with players such as Sam Dekker, Jordan McRae and Troy Brown Jr. that resembled a preseason experiment. Though the winds of change have uprooted the Wizards (32-47), Beal has remained consistent.

During the opening quarter, Beal became the first player in franchise history to accumulate 2,000 points, 400 rebounds and 400 assists in a season. The milestone happened a day after Ernie Grunfeld, the Wizards’ former president of basketball operations who drafted Beal with the third overall pick in the 2012 draft, was fired after 16 seasons in the organization.

“It’s crazy in a way,” Beal said, sharing his thoughts on Grunfeld’s dismissal. “He gave me my opportunity in the league, so I have nothing but positive things to say about him, what he’s done for this team.”

Beal has known only one boss as a pro. In November, when players had to answer for the issues that led to a well-publicized contentious practice, Beal started his explanation by looking toward the front office.

“I feel like our culture is what we created it to be . . . [Grunfeld] tore the team apart and created a new team, starting with John as the foundation and created it into what we are now,” Beal said.

When trade rumors rocked the Wizards earlier in the season and reporters asked Beal for his thoughts, he punted to the GM.

“Ernie has a job. Ted [Leonsis] has a job,” Beal said in November. “They’re going to do whatever it takes to make sure that the organization is going in the direction that they need to.”

Playing under a new general manager may take an adjustment. When asked what type of characteristics he’d like to see in a boss, Beal could think only of the past seven years.

“I don’t know. It’s crazy because all I know is Ernie. That’s what I know,” Beal said. “It’s crazy, because people will ask me, ‘How would you like to go to another team?’ I don’t know. All I know is D.C. All I know is the Wizards. We’ve had the same group of guys here, the same people working in the front office for every year that I’ve been here. In that aspect, I don’t know. I’m definitely going learn a lot from Ted in this process, going through this process.”

According to Beal, Leonsis said he plans to keep him in the loop during the process of finding a new architect for the team. While Wall will also be part of the process, he continues to rehabilitate from an Achilles’ injury. Wall is not expected to return to the court until at least next February, if not later.

That leaves Beal as the last piece of the foundation, standing alone as the Wizards’ present and future. He’s the all-star who needed only 22 minutes, his third-lowest total of the season, to score 19 points against the Bulls. The face of the franchise who provides the only spark in a forgettable season in which losses to Chicago (22-57) seem normal.

On a team stocked with pending free agents, Beal will be the one player who matters in the Wizards’ reboot. Though change is coming, Beal’s goals haven’t changed.

“Ultimately, that’s the biggest concern with me and everybody, is just where we’re going from here moving forward,” Beal said. “Are we going to rebuild? What are we going to do? Those are all questions that I’m sure Ted has, that I have and I’m sure all of you have as well. Whatever he decides to do, if we decide to go the route he did with the Caps. If it works, it works. We’re confident. Whoever will have the job at the end of the day, I just want to win. That’s all that matters. That’s all that’s important.”