Brooklyn Nets (34-33, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (22-44, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Atlanta and Brooklyn face off at the State Farm Arena.

The Hawks are 13-30 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 15.1 fast break points per game, led by Trae Young averaging 2.9.

The Nets have gone 23-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 45.8 rebounds per game, led by Ed Davis averaging 8.5. In their last meeting on Jan. 9, the Nets won 116-100. D’Angelo Russell led Brooklyn with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Collins has averaged 19.4 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Hawks. Vince Carter is shooting 51.1 percent and averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Russell leads the Nets averaging 20.5 points and is adding 3.6 rebounds. Jarrett Allen has averaged 7.1 rebounds and added 10.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 5-5, averaging 114.6 points, 44.4 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points on 44.9 percent shooting.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 119.3 points, 48.5 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.9 points on 47.1 percent shooting.

Hawks Injuries: Alex Poythress: out (ankle), Omari Spellman: out (left ankle), Dewayne Dedmon: day to day (right knee contusion), Miles Plumlee: out (left knee pain).

Nets Injuries: Treveon Graham: out (back soreness), Shabazz Napier: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.