Chicago Bulls (17-45, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (21-41, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Atlanta and Chicago square off at the State Farm Arena.

The Hawks are 12-28 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta ranks seventh in the league with 51 points in the paint, led by John Collins averaging 12.7.

The Bulls are 12-26 in conference matchups. Chicago is 8-22 in games decided by 10 points or more. The Hawks defeated the Bulls 121-101 in their last matchup on Jan. 23. Collins led Atlanta with 35 points and Zach LaVine paced Chicago scoring 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is shooting 56.9 percent and averaging 19.5 points. Trae Young is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers and 22.5 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LaVine has averaged 23.2 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Bulls. Robin Lopez is shooting 63.9 percent and has averaged 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 116 points, 43.2 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.1 points on 49.0 percent shooting.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 115.8 points, 45.2 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points on 46.5 percent shooting.

Hawks Injuries: Miles Plumlee: out (left knee pain).

Bulls Injuries: Wendell Carter Jr.: out (left thumb), Denzel Valentine: out for season (ankle), Chandler Hutchison: out (right toe fracture).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.