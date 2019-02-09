Charlotte Hornets (26-28, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (18-36, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta hosts Charlotte looking to end its three-game home skid.

The Hawks have gone 6-5 against division opponents. Atlanta ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 15.7 fast break points per game, led by Kent Bazemore averaging 2.8.

The Hornets are 6-2 against division opponents. Charlotte is 3-9 in games decided by 3 points or fewer. The Hornets earned a victory in the last matchup between these two teams on Nov. 28. Jeremy Lamb led Charlotte with 22 points and Trae Young led Atlanta with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young leads the Hawks with 7.4 assists and scores 16.8 points. John Collins has averaged 9.1 rebounds and added 20.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Kemba Walker has averaged 24.8 points and 4.4 rebounds for the Hornets. Lamb has averaged 13.8 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 42.4 percent over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 107.5 points, 43.7 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 6.1 steals and six blocks per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points on 46.5 percent shooting.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 114.4 points, 44.5 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.7 points on 48.7 percent shooting.

Hawks Injuries: Miles Plumlee: out (left knee pain).

Hornets Injuries: Tony Parker: day to day (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

