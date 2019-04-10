Indiana Pacers (47-34, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (29-52, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Atlanta and Indiana will play at the State Farm Arena.

The Hawks have gone 16-35 against Eastern Conference teams. Atlanta is the Eastern Conference leader with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game, led by John Collins averaging 3.5 .

The Pacers are 32-19 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana averages 43 rebounds per game and is 25-11 when pulling down more rebounds than opponents. The Pacers won 116-108 in the previous meeting between these two teams on Dec. 31. Victor Oladipo led Indiana with 22 points and Collins led Atlanta with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins leads the Hawks with 9.5 rebounds and averages 19.5 points. DeAndre’ Bembry has averaged 5.8 rebounds and added 11 points per game over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Bojan Bogdanovic ranks second on the Pacers averaging 18 points and has added 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. Thaddeus Young has averaged 14 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 57.5 percent over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 3-7, averaging 106.1 points, 43.7 rebounds, 26.9 assists, seven steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points on 46.0 percent shooting.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 117.6 points, 45 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.8 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.8 points on 48.2 percent shooting.

Hawks Injuries: Deyonta Davis: day to day (knee), Alex Poythress: out (right ankle sprain), Omari Spellman: out (left ankle), Dewayne Dedmon: out for season (left ankle), Miles Plumlee: out for season (left knee).

Pacers Injuries: Wesley Matthews: out (toe), Victor Oladipo: out for season (ruptured right quadricep tendon).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.