Orlando Magic (23-32, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (18-37, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Sunday, 7 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta plays Orlando looking to end its three-game home losing streak.

The Hawks have gone 6-6 against division opponents. Atlanta ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 51.6 points in the paint per game, led by John Collins averaging 13.1.

The Magic are 4-5 against the rest of the division. Orlando is 10-17 in games decided by at least 10 points. The Magic defeated the Hawks 122-103 in their last matchup on Jan. 21. Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 29 points and Dewayne Dedmon paced Atlanta scoring 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins leads the Hawks with 19.4 points and averages 9.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Trae Young has averaged 20.9 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 46.4 percent over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Vucevic leads the Magic scoring 20.6 points and collecting 11.9 rebounds. Terrence Ross has averaged 3.1 made 3-pointers and has scored 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 4-6, averaging 109.9 points, 45.8 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points on 47.2 percent shooting.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 115.9 points, 43.2 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.3 points on 49.7 percent shooting.

Hawks Injuries: Jaylen Adams: out (right ankle sprain), Miles Plumlee: out (left knee pain).

Magic Injuries: Mo Bamba: out (left tibia fracture), Markelle Fultz: out (shoulder/wrist), Timofey Mozgov: out (knee).

