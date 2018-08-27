NEW YORK — The G League’s 18th season starts Nov. 2, and much like in the NBA the schedule formula has been changed to further reduce the amount of back-to-back games for teams.

Teams will play an average of 6.6 back-to-backs in the G League this season, a drop of nearly 6 percent from a year ago. Also like the NBA schedule, no team will have any stretches of four games in five nights.

This will be the largest G League ever, with the addition of the Washington Wizards’ affiliate Capital City Go-Go pushing the league’s total membership to 27 clubs. The Go-Go will open their inaugural season in Washington on Nov. 3.

G League teams play 50 games — 24 at home, 24 on the road and two others at the league’s annual showcase. The regular season ends March 23, and playoffs will not begin before March 26.

