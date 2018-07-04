In this July 4, 2018, photo, Australia assistant coach and former NBA star Luc Longley speaks to the media as he arrives at Brisbane airport, after the violence that marred a World Cup qualifying match between the teams on Monday. Longley describes the bench-clearing brawl which saw 13 players, including four Australians, ejected from the match as the worst thing he had seen on a basketball court. (Dan Peled/AAP Image via AP) (Associated Press)

MELBOURNE, Australia — Basketball officials from Australia and the Philippines have issued a joint apology for the vicious brawl during a World Cup qualifier on Monday that resulted in the ejection of 13 players.

Philippines basketball federation president Alfredo Panlilio and Ned Coten, president of Basketball Australia, said in the statement Thursday that the “actions displayed have no place on any basketball court.”

“We wish to apologize to the entire basketball community worldwide, and in particular to our fantastic fans in the Philippines and Australia, for the behavior displayed by both teams and for bringing the game of basketball into disrepute.”

World body FIBA has yet to announce any sanctions for the brawl that saw nine Philippines players ejected and four from Australia.

Australia assistant coach and former NBA player Luc Longley said on his return to Australia that the brawl at Philippine Arena in Ciudad de Victoria was the worst thing he had seen on a basketball court.

