Utah Jazz (40-29, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (30-40, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley Beal leads Washington into a matchup against Utah. He currently ranks 10th in the league averaging 26.2 points per game.

The Wizards are 22-13 on their home court. Washington averages 41.9 rebounds per game and is 17-4 when winning the rebound battle.

The Jazz are 17-17 on the road. Utah is 38-17 when scoring 100 or more points. The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beal is scoring 26.2 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Wizards. Jabari Parker has averaged 16.7 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 59.3 percent over the last 10 games for Washington.

Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz averaging 23.6 points and collecting 4.1 rebounds. Joe Ingles has averaged 7.8 assists and scored 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 7-3, averaging 110.4 points, 50 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points on 43.4 percent shooting.

Wizards: 6-4, averaging 119.5 points, 48.3 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points on 46.0 percent shooting.

Wizards Injuries: Dwight Howard: out (back), John Wall: out for season (left achilles).

Jazz Injuries: Dante Exum: out (right knee pain), Thabo Sefolosha: day to day (left hamstring tightness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.