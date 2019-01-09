Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots against Philadelphia 76ers forward Wilson Chandler (22) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Washington. The Wizards won 123-106. (Nick Wass/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal scored 14 straight points in the fourth quarter and finished with 34 to help the Washington Wizards beat the Philadelphia 76ers 123-106 on Wednesday night for a split of the home-and-home set.

Otto Porter Jr. added 23 points, his most since returning from a quadriceps injury this month, and Trevor Ariza had 17.

Joel Embiid had 35 points and 14 rebounds for the 76ers. They committed 23 turnovers, and had a four-game winning streak end.

Jimmy Butler added 23 points, and Ben Simmons had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Philadelphia. A night after hitting more than half of its 31 attempts from beyond the arc, Philadelphia shot 8 of 27 from 3-point range, going 3 of 20 in the first three quarters.

After Washington’s 26-point third-quarter lead was cut to 12 in the fourth, Beal outscored Philadelphia 14-5 to make it 116-95 with 4:22 left. Beal was 6 of 11 from 3-point range and 13 of 21 overall from the field.

The Wizards used first-half runs of 9-0 and 18-3 to build their lead as large as 20 before the break, then led by 26 after outscoring the 76ers 11-0 during a stretch of the third quarter.

WHOSE HOUSE?

A sizable contingent of 76ers fans made their presence known. That included booing the Wizards’ player introductions and chanting “E-A-G-L-E-S! EAGLES!”

TECHNICALLY SPEAKING

Washington picked up two technical fouls during a 32-second stretch early in the third. Thomas Bryant received his for hanging on the rim too long following a dunk, and Jeff Green got the second for arguing. Coach Brett Brown also picked up a tech for arguing a call in the second quarter.

TIP-INS

76ers: J.J. Redick (back) sat out a second consecutive game, but Brown doesn’t expect his absence to last long. “We’re in sort of hyper-sensitive mode with J.J,” Brown said about his most productive 3-point shooter. “He’s that important.”

Wizards: Led 25-20 after the first quarter despite committing seven turnovers. ... Porter Jr. played with a sore right hand after injuring it Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

UP NEXT

76ers: Host Atlanta on Friday night.

Wizards: Host Milwaukee on Friday night.

