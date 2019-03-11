Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shoots over Sacramento Kings guard Corey Brewer (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 11, 2019, in Washington. (Alex Brandon/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Bradley Beal scored 21 of his 27 points after halftime, helping the Washington Wizards beat the Sacramento Kings 121-115 on Monday night despite twice giving back double-digit leads.

Beal added nine rebounds and nine assists for the 11th-place Wizards, who moved within 3 1/2 games of the eighth Eastern Conference playoff spot currently held by idle Miami.

Jabari Parker added 18 points off the bench and Bobby Portis had 17 points and 13 rebounds as Washington began a five-game homestand.

De’Aaron Fox scored 23 points for the Kings, who started Monday four games back of three teams tied for the last three Western Conference playoff spots.

Reserve Nemanja Bjelica added 15 points and 12 rebounds for Sacramento, which has lost six straight in Washington dating back to 2013.

After erasing all of the Wizards’ 14-point, first-half lead by the break, the Kings did the same to the Wizards’ 12-point edge in the second.

Buddy Hield’s transition layup gave Sacramento its first lead after halftime with 3:41 to play, capping a 6-0 spurt and making it 112-111.

Jeff Green and Beal each hit a pair of free throws to answer before Beal followed with a tough contested layup to stretch it to 118-112 with 51 seconds left.

The Kings hit just one of their last seven shots after Hield’s layup.

TIP-INS

Kings: Erased a double-digit early deficit by halftime for a second straight game. .... F Marvin Bagley III (left knee sprain) missed his fifth straight game and has yet to return to practice, said coach Dave Joerger.

Wizards: Portis posted his 10th double-double of the season and sixth since arriving in Washington in the trade that sent Otto Porter Jr. to Chicago. . Backup point guard Chasson Randle scored 12 points, his third-highest total this season.

DWIGHT SIGHTING SOON?

Wizards coach Scott Brooks said it’s still not clear if and when center Dwight Howard (back surgery) will return this season. Howard remains limited to non-contact work in practice. The eight-time All-Star has played only nine games since signing for the Wizards last July.

“Obviously the season is winding down — there’s four weeks left,” Brooks said. “He’s going to keep rehabbing and see how he feels the next couple weeks.”

UP NEXT

Kings: Continue their road trip Thursday in Boston.

Wizards: Host Orlando on Wednesday.

