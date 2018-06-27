FILE - In this Dec. 26, 2017, file photo, San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon, left, talks with guard Patty Mills (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Nets, in San Antonio. A diversity report released shows the NBA continues to lead the way in men’s professional sports in racial and gender hiring practices. The league earned an A+ for racial hiring practices and a B for gender hiring practices for an overall grade of an A. (Eric Gay, File/Associated Press)

SAN ANTONIO — Becky Hammon is moving up San Antonio’s coaching ladder.

The Spurs announced Wednesday that they have promoted Hammon, and that she will fill the spot vacated by James Borrego on the team’s roster of assistant coaches.

Borrego left the Spurs to become the new coach of the Charlotte Hornets.

Hammon has been a member of the San Antonio coaching staff since 2014, and was one of six assistants under Gregg Popovich last season. Hammon has been among the assistants who sit in the row directly behind the Spurs bench, but this move means she will be in the front row alongside Popovich starting this season.

