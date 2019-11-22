Bradley Beal continued his pursuit of being among the best players in the league as he finished with 30 points and a dozen assists. He scored 30 points or more for the fifth straight game, the longest streak of his eight-year career.

Beal played a season-high 42 minutes and did not leave the floor during the fourth quarter. Although the Wizards are in a stretch of four games in seven days, Coach Scott Brooks decided to get every minute he could out of his leader.

Before the fourth quarter, Beal stood on the court with assistant coach and defensive coordinator Michael Longabardi. This small scene, featuring the star and the defensive-minded coach, set the groundwork for the Wizards’ best defensive quarter, when they allowed just 22 points.

In closing time, Beal made three shots — he finished 10 for 19 — but it was the second unit that secured the first winning streak of the year for the Wizards (5-8).

Earlier in the game, Jordan McRae dropped a vicious dunk with shot-blocking center Bismack Biyombo in the vicinity, but McRae’s three-pointer with 3:02 remaining proved to be of greater consequence. That shot by McRae, camping in the corner, gave the Wizards a 116-114 advantage. Washington built upon and maintained its cushion until the final buzzer.

Along with McRae’s 13 points, backup point guard Ish Smith added 10. Also, Davis Bertans scored 20 points in 28 minutes and tied his personal best with six three-pointers — his last one came off an assist from Beal during the fourth-quarter rally.

Bertans didn’t practice Thursday, instead walking around the team facility in flip-flops. The reason: He has been logging a lot of minutes lately, Bertans said. In the two previous games this week, Bertans labored for nearly 31 minutes per night. Therefore, he required a little rest for his legs.

When asked whether his shooting arm needed similar care and concern, Bertans smiled at the folly of the question.

“Arms are good,” he said. “Arms are always good.”

Rested and ready for target practice, Bertans put on a show for admirers of the catch-and-shoot three-pointer. Whenever the ball swung his way in the first half, Bertans, curiously left open, released deep and accurate jump shots. During the half, Bertans made 5 of 7 tries from behind the three-point line for all of his 15 points. A pair of his shots directly led to Hornets Coach James Borrego calling a timeout — the best defensive tactic Charlotte had for the red-hot Bertans.

Still, the Wizards couldn’t survive off Bertans’s arms alone. They needed to sprinkle some defense in here and there, but Charlotte closed the half on a 12-3 run. Instead of capitalizing on Bertans’s three-point touch and building a lead, the Wizards trailed 68-62 at halftime.

In the fourth quarter, the lead expanded. With 9:25 remaining, Miles Bridges hit one of his three three-pointers on his way to a game-high 31 points, giving Charlotte the largest lead of the game at 107-94. But with Beal on the floor and primarily working with a bench unit, the Wizards made their way back.

