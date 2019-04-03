Utah Jazz (47-30, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (18-60, 15th in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker leads Phoenix into a matchup against Utah. He ranks seventh in the league scoring 26.9 points per game.

The Suns are 10-38 in Western Conference games. Phoenix is at the bottom of the Western Conference with 40.4 rebounds per game, led by Deandre Ayton averaging 10.3.

The Jazz are 27-20 in Western Conference play. Utah is the Western Conference leader with 36.4 defensive rebounds per game, led by Rudy Gobert averaging 9.1. The Jazz won the last meeting between these two squads 125-92 on March 25. Gobert led Utah to the win with a 27-point performance.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is scoring 26.9 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Suns. Ayton has averaged 13.1 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 48.7 percent over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers while scoring 23.5 points per game and shooting 35.6 percent from beyond the arc. Joe Ingles has averaged three made 3-pointers and scored 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 9-1, averaging 119.4 points, 49.1 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.7 points on 42.6 percent shooting.

Suns: 2-8, averaging 108.9 points, 41.2 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points on 46.8 percent shooting.

Suns Injuries: TJ Warren: out (ankle), Tyler Johnson: out (knee), Kelly Oubre Jr.: out for season (thumb), Deandre Ayton: out (ankle).

Jazz Injuries: Kyle Korver: out (knee), Dante Exum: out (right knee pain), Derrick Favors: out (back spasms), Jae Crowder: day to day (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

