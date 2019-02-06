Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker drives against the Houston Rockets forward PJ Tucker, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game,, Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, in Phoenix. (Matt York/Associated Press)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns will look to defend his 3-point contest title at the NBA All-Star game against brothers Stephen and Seth Curry on Feb. 16 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Charlotte’s Kemba Walker, Dallas’ Dirk Nowitzki, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton, Toronto’s Danny Green, Brooklyn’s Joe Harris and Sacramento’s Buddy Hield round out the 10-player field.

The dunk contest features Charlotte’s Miles Bridges, Oklahoma City’s Hamidou Diallo, Atlanta’s John Collins and New York Knicks’ Dennis Smith Jr.

The skill challenge includes first-time NBA All-Stars Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets and Nikola Vucevic of the Magic and Luka Doncic of the Mavericks. Atlanta’s Trae Young, Memphis’ Mike Conley, Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox, Los Angele Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma and Boston’s Jayson Tatum will also compete.

