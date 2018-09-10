PHOENIX — Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker has undergone surgery on his right (shooting) hand and is expected to be sidelined for six weeks.

That would cause him to miss not only all of training camp but probably the first couple of games of the regular season.

The Suns said in a brief statement that the surgery was performed in Los Angeles on Monday by Dr. Steven Shin to repair the fifth metacarpophalangeal joint.

It’s the same hand that bothered him late last season. Booker, last season’s NBA 3-point champion, signed a maximum five-year, $158 million contract in the offseason.

___

For more AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.