Atlanta Hawks (24-45, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (42-27, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Boston and Atlanta meet at the TD Garden.

The Celtics have gone 28-13 against Eastern Conference teams. Boston is 21-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hawks are 13-31 in conference matchups. Atlanta allows the most points in the Eastern Conference, giving up 118.6 points and allowing opponents to shoot 47.3 percent. The two teams meet for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrie Irving leads the Celtics with 2.5 made 3-pointers and averages 23.5 points while shooting 41.1 percent from beyond the arc. Al Horford is shooting 59.9 percent and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

John Collins leads the Hawks with 9.8 rebounds and averages 19.9 points. Trae Young has averaged 8.8 assists and scored 25.3 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 123.5 points, 51.4 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.6 points on 46.0 percent shooting.

Celtics: 5-5, averaging 111.4 points, 41.5 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points on 48.3 percent shooting.

Celtics Injuries: Guerschon Yabusele: day to day (illness), Terry Rozier: day to day (illness), Daniel Theis: day to day (illness).

Hawks Injuries: Alex Poythress: out (right ankle sprain), Omari Spellman: out (left ankle), Miles Plumlee: out (left knee pain).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.