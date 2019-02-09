Los Angeles Clippers (30-26, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (35-20, third in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Saturday, 8 p.m. Eastern

BOTTOM LINE:

The Celtics are 22-7 on their home court. Boston is 2-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Clippers have gone 15-14 away from home. Los Angeles is 15-12 in games decided by 10 points or more. The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrie Irving is averaging 23.8 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum has averaged 17 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 50.0 percent over the last 10 games for Boston.

Danilo Gallinari leads the Clippers with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game. He averages 18.8 points per game and is shooting 45.1 percent from beyond the arc. Lou Williams has averaged 21.4 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 40.1 percent over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 109.8 points, 44 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points on 45.5 percent shooting.

Celtics: 8-2, averaging 117 points, 44.7 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 9.8 steals and 7.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points on 44.3 percent shooting.

Celtics Injuries: Aron Baynes: out (foot).

Clippers Injuries: Garrett Temple: out (trade), JaMychal Green: out (trade), Wilson Chandler: out (quad), Luc Mbah a Moute: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

