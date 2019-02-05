Boston Celtics (34-19, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (11-42, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. Eastern

The Cavaliers are 9-25 in Eastern Conference games. Cleveland is 4-3 in games decided by less than four points.

The Celtics are 24-10 in Eastern Conference play. Boston averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 21-13 when turning the ball over less than opponents. In their last meeting on Jan. 23, the Celtics won 123-103. Terry Rozier scored a team-high 26 points for Boston in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Clarkson is first on the Cavaliers with 1.8 made 3-pointers and averages 16.8 points while shooting 34.1 percent from beyond the arc. Ante Zizic is shooting 50.4 percent and has averaged 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Kyrie Irving has averaged 23.8 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Celtics. Al Horford has averaged 7.3 rebounds and added 15.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 9-1, averaging 117.8 points, 45.8 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 7.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.2 points on 43.9 percent shooting.

Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 101.7 points, 42.6 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points on 48.7 percent shooting.

Cavaliers Injuries: John Henson: out (wrist), Tristan Thompson: out (foot), Cedi Osman: day to day (ankle), Kevin Love: out (toe).

Celtics Injuries: Jabari Bird: out (personal), Aron Baynes: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

