Indiana Pacers (45-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (44-31, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Boston and Indiana meet at the TD Garden.

The Celtics are 26-12 on their home court. Boston averages 12.9 turnovers and is 14-9 in games when they turn the ball over more than their opponent.

The Pacers are 17-21 in road games. Indiana is 40-15 when scoring 100 or more points. The Celtics won 135-108 in the last matchup between these two teams on Jan. 9. Marcus Morris led Boston with 22 points and Domantas Sabonis led Indiana with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrie Irving is scoring 23.8 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Celtics. Morris has averaged 14.5 points and totaled 7.3 rebounds while shooting 40.9 percent over the last 10 games for Boston.

Bojan Bogdanovic ranks second on the Pacers scoring 18 points and collecting 4.1 rebounds. Thaddeus Young is shooting 42.2 percent and has averaged 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 3-7, averaging 101.7 points, 43.1 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points on 45.4 percent shooting.

Celtics: 5-5, averaging 115 points, 42.1 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.6 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points on 48.4 percent shooting.

Celtics Injuries: Robert Williams III: day to day (lower back contusion), Al Horford: day to day (left knee soreness).

Pacers Injuries: Victor Oladipo: out for season (ruptured right quadricep tendon).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.