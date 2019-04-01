Miami Heat (38-38, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (45-32, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Boston and Miami square off at the TD Garden.

The Celtics are 31-16 in conference play. Boston ranks sixth in the league with 16.2 fast break points per game, led by Kyrie Irving averaging 3.5.

The Heat have gone 22-25 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game, led by Hassan Whiteside averaging 3.7. The Celtics defeated the Heat 107-99 in their last meeting on Jan. 21. Irving led Boston with 26 points and Dion Waiters paced Miami scoring 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Irving is averaging 23.9 points and 5.0 rebounds for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown has averaged 14.9 points and collected 3.9 rebounds while shooting 54.8 percent over the last 10 games for Boston.

Dwyane Wade has averaged 14.4 points and 3.8 rebounds for the Heat. Waiters has averaged 3.5 made 3-pointers and scored 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 102.9 points, 47.2 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 8.2 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.3 points on 41.5 percent shooting.

Celtics: 4-6, averaging 112.9 points, 42.5 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.9 points on 47.8 percent shooting.

Celtics Injuries: Al Horford: day to day (knee).

Heat Injuries: Justise Winslow: out (thigh), Josh Richardson: out (heel), Rodney McGruder: out (left knee soreness), Derrick Jones Jr.: day to day (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.