Boston Celtics (43-31, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (19-55, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston is looking to break its four-game skid with a victory against Cleveland.

The Cavaliers have gone 13-25 at home. Cleveland is 5-4 in one-possession games.

The Celtics are 29-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston ranks sixth in the NBA with 26.4 assists per game, led by Kyrie Irving averaging 7.1. The Celtics won the last meeting between these two squads 103-96 on Feb. 5. Jayson Tatum led Boston to the win with a 25-point performance.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Love leads the Cavaliers with 11.4 rebounds and averages 17.9 points. Collin Sexton has averaged 23.4 points and totaled 2.7 rebounds while shooting 52.7 percent over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Irving has shot 49 percent and is averaging 23.8 points for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown has averaged 15.1 points and totaled 3.1 rebounds while shooting 53.0 percent over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 5-5, averaging 116.2 points, 42.1 rebounds, 28.4 assists, eight steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.2 points on 47.5 percent shooting.

Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 109.5 points, 41.5 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points on 49.2 percent shooting.

Cavaliers Injuries: Matthew Dellavedova: out (concussion), John Henson: out (wrist).

Celtics Injuries: Robert Williams III: day to day (lower back contusion), Al Horford: day to day (left knee soreness), Jayson Tatum: day to day (lower back contusion), Kyrie Irving: out (rest).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.