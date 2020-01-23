Against the Cavaliers, he dominated in 29 efficient minutes, making 15 of 22 from the field. Officials still were reluctant to give him the benefit of the doubt when driving to the basket — he went to the line just twice — but he led the Wizards (15-29) to a win over a lesser team, something he failed to do last week in Chicago, a loss that rankled him afterward.

Beal almost single-handedly made sure such a setback wasn't going to happen again, helping the Wizards build a 20-point lead with help from role players Davis Bertans and Ish Smith, who scored 17 apiece. The trio kept the Cavaliers (12-33) from ever getting fully back into the game.

On Thursday, the NBA announced the starters and captains of the 2020 All-Star Game. While there were no surprises with superstars LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo being named captains, Beal emerged as an unlikely favorite with his peers.

In the weighted voting, Beal finished eighth among Eastern Conference guards but only placed that low because fans accounted for 50 percent to determine starters. In the players vote, which accounts for 25 percent, Beal was elevated to second overall behind Boston's Kemba Walker. In total, Beal received 70 votes from the players.

Entering Thursday's game, Beal ranked sixth in the league in scoring (27.5 points). He also was one of three Eastern Conference players averaging at least 25 points and 5 assists (Antetokounmpo and Atlanta's Trae Young, both named all-star starters, are the others). By the third quarter against the Cavaliers, Beal was on his way to another big scoring night that also included a fair amount of defense.

At the 6:37 mark, Beal braced himself as Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson barreled into him. Beal took the charge and sold it by falling and splaying his body on the floor as though he had been struck by a train. Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, a five-time all-star, showed the ultimate sign of respect: standing over him and playfully pretending to resuscitate Beal back to life.

Then, Beal completed his work in burying the Cavs.

By the time Beal returned to the court with 7:17 remaining in the game, Cleveland had trimmed Washington's lead to 105-95. But on his first offensive possession, Beal drilled a step-back three-pointer despite taking contact from the defender.