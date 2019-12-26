Still, in this season of injury, the Wizards had not experienced true panic — until Thursday night, when all-star Bradley Beal left the floor with a trainer during the Wizards' 132-102 loss to the Pistons, their worst margin of defeat of the season.

Beal has anchored the Wizards (9-21) through 30 games and has not missed a regular season or playoff game since April 12, 2017. But as the Wizards were being blown away in the fourth quarter, Beal returned to the locker room. Beal played 24 minutes and finished with 15 points on 5-of-14 shooting.

AD

AD

The month has not been kind to Beal. During the 12 previous games in December, Beal had connected on 39.4 percent of his total attempts and shot just 28.6 percent from the three-point arc. Overall, seven of his worst shooting nights of the season have come this month.

Still, Beal leads the Wizards in minutes, points, assists and shot attempts. And Coach Scott Brooks is keenly aware of Beal's importance to just about every scheme he draws up.

"We got some good shooters. I know a lot of players are out, but we got to plug in with the guys that can shoot. We have Brad," Brooks said before the game. "Even though if he doesn't shoot the ball well, he creates a lot of attention, gives open lanes, open shots to players who can step up and make shots."

AD

That didn't work out against the Pistons (12-20). Beal collected two rebounds and two assists, well below his season averages. Beal missed all five of his three-point attempts and his teammates followed his lead. Through the first half, the only competitive segment of the game, the Wizards made only 19 of 50 attempts (38 percent) and missed 13 of their 16 looks from the arc.

AD

The Wizards had caught a break in their two wins over the Pistons. Each time they played Detroit, forward Blake Griffin was dealing with an injury. In their previous meeting on Dec, 16, center Andre Drummond was also out. On Thursday while others stretched the floor, the all-star frontcourt of Drummond and Griffin provided an inside presence, combining for 28 points and 21 rebounds.

Through the first half, while the duo stayed close to the rim combined for 20 of the team's 28 points in the paint, teammates like Tony Snell, Bruce Brown and Langston Galloway handled the long range. The Pistons didn't shoot lights out from the arc (8 for 22 in the half) but their spacing kept Washington's defense out of position.

AD

The Wizards opened the second quarter scrambling in a zone and immediately encountered problems when Detroit's Derrick Rose found Galloway in the corner. Troy Brown Jr. recovered a bit too late and fouled Galloway in his shooting motion. Washington had trailed by only five but after Galloway's four-point play, Detroit began pulling away.

AD

Detroit made three three-pointers in the opening minutes of the quarter, feasting on the Wizards' unfamiliarity with each other on defense.

On Thursday, Washington announced the signing of Johnathan Williams, who last played with Maccabi Rishon Lezion in Israel and became the second player the team has added with a hardship exception this week. Just like Gary Payton II, who arrived from the G League and played him 34 minutes in his first game Monday, Williams immediately was inserted into the 10-man rotation.

AD

Additionally, Jordan McRae returned after missing the past 10 games because of surgery on his right ring finger. The bench lineup — much like many Wizards' rotations of late — had never logged a single minute on the floor as a unit.

The revised starting lineup, now with two games of experience, didn't fare much better in stopping Detroit. By the end of the first half, Detroit's inside-out formula produced a 68-48 lead and the Wizards never threatened the rest of the game.

AD