Beal, however, was not named to the all-star reserves, the seven players from each conference voted by the coaches, and missed the cut for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

AD

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Beal is the first player in 41 years to average 28.6 points and not make the all-star team. Beal still has a chance to be named as an injury replacement if any of the 12 Eastern Conference all-stars cannot participate.

AD

In a forgettable matchup between teams occupying the 11th and 12th spots in the Eastern Conference, Beal played like a man fueled by his all-star snub. Late in the fourth quarter, he drilled a three-pointer and then demonstratively talked trash, earning a technical.

Beal earned 15 trips to the foul line (making 14) and made 6 of 12 attempts from beyond the arc. But since the Wizards (16-31) remain on a pace to be one of the worst defensive teams of the past 50 years, his pursuit of individual greatness can get overlooked.

AD

Beal’s rejection resounded on social media, as well as inside the Wizards’ locker room.

Moments after the team walked off the floor trailing at halftime, 60-55, Jordan McRae retweeted former teammate Bobby Portis’s disbelief that Beal, along with several other players, was left off the list. McRae, who missed Thursday’s game with a sprained right ankle, added his own thoughts: “Man what we doing.”

AD

The halftime score might have illustrated why coaches did not cast their vote for him. Beal had 25 of his team’s 55 points, scored mostly by aggressively creating 12 free throw attempts, as well as four of the Wizards’ nine assists. And yet, his team still trailed by five.

AD

As has been the season’s trend, Beal’s individual numbers were overshadowed by Washington’s poor defense.

Through the third quarter, Beal scored only four more points and left the court after a play in which he did not cross the half court line and walked with a slight hobble. But as Beal focused on facilitating, the Wizards outscored Charlotte, 31-19, and started rolling. When Beal returned to the game in the fourth quarter, Washington had opened a 98-89 lead with 8:07 remaining and cruised to the win.

Before the game, when Beal’s selection appeared all but certain in the biased but informed view of the Wizards, Coach Scott Brooks repeated some previous praise about his player. Beal has faced double-teams defenses all season, Brooks said. Despite the additional pressure, Brooks argued, Beal’s game has elevated.

On his own coaches’ ballot, Brooks said he spent an adequate amount of time trying to figure out the right seven players. He fully expected his peers to do the same and vote for Beal.