Wizards guard Bradley Beal embraces the moment Saturday night after scoring in the second half against Memphis. Beal had his second straight 40-point night to lead the Wizards to a 135-128 win. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal nailed his ninth three-pointer and raced downcourt, turning to face the Capital One Arena fans sitting courtside as he let out an emphatic yell. For the second consecutive night, Beal was the engine for a team clinging to fleeting playoff hopes, and Saturday — unlike the previous night — his heroics did not go to waste.

Beal had his second straight 40-point game, leading Washington to a 135-128 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Beal made a career-high nine three-pointers on just 12 attempts.

Beal, who came out hot with 19 points in the game’s first 16 minutes, has five games of 40 or more points this season, tying Kemba Walker for the most in the Eastern Conference.

Washington (30-40), which has 12 games remaining, moved to three games behind eighth-place Miami for the final playoff spot in the East. Orlando (32-38) and Charlotte (31-37), which beat the Wizards on Friday night, are tied for ninth.

The Wizards also got back a key piece of their rotation back, with guard Tomas Satoransky a part of the starting five after exiting the second quarter of Friday’s loss to be evaluated for a concussion. He appeared fine against the Grizzlies, scoring 15 points to go with seven assists.

The Wizards received another injury scare to start the third quarter, with Beal involved in a hard collision with Memphis’s Jonas Valanciunas. Beal, driving for a layup, hit the floor hard on his back, causing a hush to fall over the arena. But he popped back up and proceeded to hit a three-pointer on the Wizards’ following possession.

Even with Beal’s red-hot night, the game stayed close through the second half, with Washington clinging to a 105-103 lead entering the fourth quarter after a rim-rattling dunk by Thomas Bryant to beat the third-quarter buzzer.

Beal started the final quarter on the bench, but the Wizards maintained their lead, 114-112, when he returned with 7:41 remaining. He picked up where he left off in the third, scoring almost at will.

Beal started fast, making five of his first six shots. He had 16 points in the game’s first 10 minutes. Jabari Parker provided a spark off the bench, scoring 11 points in his first 13 minutes. Parker finished the game with 20 points, and Bobby Portis chipped in 18.

By halftime, Memphis held a 71-69 advantage after a perfectly timed floater at the buzzer from guard Mike Conley, who had a team-high 28 points and 12 assists. Valanciunas tallied 22 points, and Avery Bradley had 21 points.