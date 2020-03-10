The Wizards defeated the Knicks, 122-115, and Beal scored a game-high 40 points on 11-for-25 shooting to go along with seven assists. When Washington (24-40) dumped itself into an 18-point hole, Beal resuscitated the team with a strong showing in the third quarter, scoring 20 of the team’s 33 points in the period.

AD

AD

And proving that he wasn’t tired or beat up, Beal jogged off the court after logging 39 minutes. Refreshed by a victory, Beal extended an open palm and closed fists to fans on his way to the locker room.

Shabazz Napier added 21 points and six assists in the win, and Thomas Bryant finished with 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Wizards also got a boost from rookie forward Rui Hachimura, who bounced back from a recent tough stretch. After going 0 for 14 over his past two games, Hachimura needed just 15 seconds after the opening tip to snap out of his funk. Before the game, Coach Scott Brooks revealed plans to go to Hachimura early. On a designed play, Hachimura cut to the rim and received a pass from Bryant for an easy dunk. By the end of the first quarter, he had made three shots from within the paint. Hachimura finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.

AD

AD

The rest of the Wizards also breezed around Knicks defenders and scored effortlessly in the early going. Washington shot 11 for 18 from the field in the first quarter while comfortably cruising to a 14-point lead. The wild swings of the game were only just beginning, however, and the Knicks outscored the Wizards 39-18 in the second quarter to take a 70-54 lead into halftime.

As the Knicks (20-45) surged, forward Julius Randle bulldozed his way into the paint. Rookie guard RJ Barrett worked without restraint around the perimeter. And veteran reserve forward Bobby Portis played as though he had a personal vendetta against his former team, scoring 16 of his 20 points in the first half.

But Beal, talented enough to swing momentum back to the Wizards on his own, changed everything in the third quarter. Though he started the half by committing a turnover, Beal steadied his team with those 20 third-quarter points, including an individual 8-0 run that brought the Wizards to within 83-78.

AD

AD

Beal tied the score at 87 with 37.5 seconds remaining in the quarter, hitting a pull-up three to ensure Washington would be on even ground with New York entering the fourth quarter. The Wizards eventually took over with a 10-0 run that gave them a 110-97 lead with 5:13 to play.

Earlier, when the Wizards looked adrift at the lowest points of their evening, Bryant tried clapping some intensity into his teammates. So it was fitting that when the Wizards finally found a lifeline and put away the Knicks, Bryant got the last scream.

During the decisive fourth-quarter run, Bryant attempted a thunderous dunk that didn’t exactly win style points. The ball bounced through the rim instead of slamming home, but Bryant pounded his chest as he towered over fans sitting courtside.

AD

Now Bryant must hope there will still be fans there in the future.

AD

On Tuesday, the Wizards incorporated the new rules temporarily restricting locker room access as a response to the coronavirus outbreak. Four major professional sports leagues, including the NBA, have closed locker room access to reporters, limiting the space to only players and those deemed to be essential team employees.

Bryant, who conducted a pregame media session from a dais inside an interview room, expressed optimism the new restrictions will not extend to closing arenas and playing games without fans.