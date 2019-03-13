Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal needed rest in the fourth quarter of Wednesday night’s game against the Orlando Magic, but respect must be paid. So when teammate Jabari Parker rose and hit a sky hook, Beal dropped his towel, rose and reenacted the play for the rest of his teammates on the bench. He turned and laughed with them in a light moment in a pressure-cooker of a game.

With Parker at the forefront, Washington’s bench stepped up in a crucial 100-90 win that kept the Wizards’ flickering playoff hopes alive. Parker finished with 19 points and fellow reserve Thomas Bryant added 21 as Washington’s bench chipped in 59 points. Beal had a game-high 23 points to go with seven assists.

The Wizards (29-39) entered the night in the 11th spot in the Eastern Conference standings, just 3½ games behind the eighth and final playoff spot with 15 games remaining. Orlando (31-38) sat in ninth place.

[Bradley Beal’s dunks are nice. His free throws could be pivotal.]

The Wizards, Magic and Charlotte Hornets (30-37) are chasing Miami (31-35) for the final playoff spot in the East. Wednesday’s win secured the Wizards’ the tiebreaker with Orlando should the teams finish tied for the final postseason berth.

Both team’s desperation was clear from the start, with nine lead changes within the first nine minutes. Once the Wizards’ reserves checked in, the complexion of the game changed.

There was guard Troy Brown Jr. driving and dunking through the heart of Orlando’s defense, and making another no-look pass to center Bryant for another dunk. Bryant made four of his first six shots once he came into the game and grabbed six rebounds. Parker made five of his first six shots and guard Chasson Randle, who has shuttled between the Wizards and their G-League affiliate all season, hit his first three. All told, Washington’s bench scored 33 of the team’s 61 points in the first half as the Wizards took and eight-point lead; that group shot 15-for-21 and outscored Orlando’s bench by 23.

Beal appreciated the work of the reserves, but he did his share of the heavy lifting, including hitting a step-back jumper on the final play of the third quarter to give his team a 76-74 lead.

[Kobe Bryant’s stolen signed high school jersey is returned — from China]

Reserves got key minutes to start the fourth quarter and made the most of them with crucial plays on both ends of the floor. Bryant came up with a block, then added a turnaround jumper. Randle nailed a three-pointer to push the lead to five, then Parker made a pair of shots in the lane to keep the lead at seven as Beal checked back in to the game with just over five minutes left. Parker again scored with a spin move and layup to make it 91-82, and after Beal nailed another three-pointer, Parker made a fadeaway jumper to make it 96-90 with just over two minutes remaining.