At that point, the Wizards needed Beal to reignite but even his presence back on the floor could not stop the surge as the Chicago Bulls won, 115-106

When Beal, the Wizards’ leading scorer, checked back into the game with 6:57 remaining, the teams were locked into a tense fourth quarter. Chicago led, 96-95, but then overwhelmed Washington with 10 straight points. For nearly five minutes of game time, the Wizards did not score with that stretch started before Beal stepped on the court. And the dry spell doomed Washington (13-27).

Though Beal started the game on a hot streak, he managed just six of his team-high 23 points in the second half. Thomas Bryant started his first game since returning from his foot injury and played the power forward role alongside center Ian Mahinmi. In restricted minutes, Bryant finished with five points and three rebounds.

Zach LaVine paced the Bulls (15-27) with 30 points and seven assists as well as seven rebounds. Also, Tomas Satoransky dropped 18 points against his former team. After Beal returned to the game in the fourth quarter, Satoranksy’s three-point play sparked the run. Frustrated, Beal slammed the ball against the stanchion several times ahead of Satoransky’s free throw.

Before the separating run, the teams played as equals since both have been swept up in a tide of injuries. The Bulls have been without Otto Porter Jr. since Nov. 6 due to an injury on his left foot that was first diagnosed as a contusion but later revealed to be a fracture. Porter, who started his career with the Wizards, has appeared in only nine games. Before Wednesday’s matchup, Bulls Coach Jim Boylan told reporters “there’s no clarity” on the timeline of his return.

The Bulls, who have also played on without center Wendall Carter Jr. (right ankle sprain), suffered more pain in losing center Daniel Gafford and forward Chandler Hutchinson during the game.

The Wizards had their own issues. Whenever Beal finished his rotation, he walked past the Wizards’ sideline and toward a stationary bike near the entrance tunnel. He pedaled to keep his legs warm, but he had more problems than the soreness below his right knee that cost him seven games.

On Wednesday, Beal dealt with a new pain in his right shoulder and his playing status was only determined after he had gone through a pregame workout. Still, his shooting arm suffered no problems. Beal, who played 27 minutes, started as the lead shooting guard, as usual, and made four of the first five shots. Through the first half, the Wizards reflected Beal’s efficiency in hitting 54.1 percent, including 6 of 11 from the three-point arc, and led 60-55 at halftime.