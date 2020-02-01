Beal scored eight of the final 10 points, including the three-pointer that drew the Wizards even before Washington (17-31) pulled away from Brooklyn. Beal finished with 34 points on 11-for-23 shooting, his sixth consecutive game scoring at least 30. Although Brooklyn point guard Kyrie Irving entered the matchup on a similar hot streak — averaging 39.6 points over the previous three games — he exited in the fourth quarter after suffering a knee injury.

The previous night, Irving had torched the Chicago Bulls for 54 points. Wizards Coach Scott Brooks addressed the problem head on, dispatching his best individual defender, Gary Payton II, on Irving to start. Payton picked up Irving for the length of the floor, attempting to make even the simple task of crossing the half-court line difficult for the six-time all-star.

AD

AD

Payton’s effort, followed by the rangy Isaac Bonga’s defense, worked, as Irving missed his first three shots. For a while, Washington was spared from being on the wrong end of an Irving highlight. Until Irving lost Bonga on a quick succession of moves — a crossover, ball fake and jab step before pivoting into a fadeaway jumper in the paint — and created the game’s most jaw-dropping moment.

“He’s a wizard, man,” Brooks said before the game. “I mean, not really a Wizard. His handle is like a wizard.”

Irving left the court with 5:29 remaining in the game after a play involving Beal. The two were going for a loose ball when Irving appeared to hurt his right knee. Irving stayed on the ground for several minutes, his teammates surrounding him, before he got up to participate in a jump ball against Beal. Irving did not leap, and the Nets immediately called timeout so that he could leave the court.

AD

AD

Through 28 minutes, Irving finished with 11 points on 5-of-12 shooting to go along with four assists and four rebounds. Though Irving finished with modest numbers, his teammate’s three-point shooting caused early damage.

The Wizards had no answer for Brooklyn forward Joe Harris, the reigning All-Star weekend three-point champion. Against Washington’s perimeter defense, Harris had an easier time than he might during the contest — at least the ball racks provided some sort of obstacle.

Harris made 6 of 11 attempts and scored 22 points. He drained threes from the corner, the wings and several from at least 27 feet. Through the first half, Brooklyn comfortably made 12 of 24 from deep. The Nets cooled in the second half and connected on 16 of 47 overall.

AD

Although Saturday was a target return date for rookie Rui Hachimura, he remained on the inactive list for the 23rd straight game. Hachimura has missed the significant amount of time while rehabilitating from a groin injury. According to Brooks, Hachimura needed another workout.

AD

“It’s not a setback, it’s just a feel thing,” Brooks said. “He still has a little bit of rust that we want to take off his game.”