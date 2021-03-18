Russell Westbrook hovered over his backcourt partner. Rui Hachimura mimed issuing chest compressions as Beal sprang back to life. For a moment, this team was having fun.

The Wizards haven’t produced many dominant victories lately, so perhaps they could be excused for turning Capital One Arena into a community theater, however briefly, en route to a 131-122 win over the Utah Jazz.

The Wizards (15-25) snapped their five-game losing streak with a flourish, leading the best team in the NBA for all but four minutes behind some of Westbrook and Beal’s best work of the season. Westbrook, as usual, set an aggressive tone in the first half before handing the baton to Beal, who surged after halftime to carry Washington home.

AD

AD

Beal led the Wizards with 43 points, his fifth 40-point effort of the season — but unlike the first four, this one wasn’t wasted in a loss. He shot 16-for-24 overall including 4-for-6 from the three-point line and had 30 of his points in the second half, the yin to Westbrook’s yang.

Westbrook notched his 13th triple double of the season with 15 rebounds, 13 assists and 31 points — 22 of which he scored before halftime.

The key, for Washington, was that its good start carried through the entire game against the tired-looking Jazz (29-11). Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 42 points and Joe Ingles added 34, including eight three-pointers.

The Wizards remained active on defense from the first quarter on and made seven three-pointers just 24 hours after their worst three-point shooting performance since 2018.

Washington’s about-face from a loss to the bottom-feeding Sacramento Kings on Wednesday wasn’t entirely shocking, given that some of its biggest wins of the season have come against the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers. Its record against teams above .500 improved to 11-14.

AD

AD

But knowing their disproportionate success against the NBA’s top teams did little to lessen the surprise at the Wizards’ sheer level of dominance, especially in the first half.

Westbrook provided the spark at the outset, tearing through his early minutes from the moment Mitchell issued an unofficial challenge by picking him up full court in the opening possessions.

The point guard had 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists in 18 minutes before halftime, made all four attempts at the foul line and hit both of his three-pointers.

While Westbrook brought the very best of himself, everyone else filled their role to a T: Beal had 13 points after a quiet first quarter and Hachimura was choosy — but not hesitant — with his shots. But the difference was Washington’s defense. The Wizards shot well, 56.8 percent in the first half, but high-energy, alert defensive plays from rarely-used forward Isaac Bonga and backup point guard Raul Neto kept the Jazz bottled for a 64-46 lead at halftime.