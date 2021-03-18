Russell Westbrook hovered over his backcourt partner. Rui Hachimura mimed issuing chest compressions as Beal sprang back to life. For a moment, this team was having fun.

The Wizards haven’t produced many dominant victories lately, so perhaps they could be excused for turning Capital One Arena into a community theater, however briefly, en route to a 131-122 win over the Utah Jazz.

The Wizards (15-25) snapped their five-game losing streak by leading the best team in the NBA for all but four minutes behind some of Westbrook and Beal’s strongest work of the season. Westbrook, as usual, set an aggressive tone in the first half before handing the baton to Beal, who surged after halftime to carry Washington home.

Beal led the Wizards with 43 points, his fifth 40-point effort of the season, and broke a streak of his own – the guard’s 11 previous 40-point performances were all losses.

“It was good, I finally found the recipe,” Coach Scott Brooks said. “I need to have Russell score 35. Do that, there’s a good chance you win, right?”

Beal scored 30 points in the second half alone, the yin to Westbrook’s yang as the point guard notched his 13th triple-double of the season with 15 rebounds, 13 assists and 35 points — 22 of which Westbrook scored before halftime.

“That’s growth,” Beal said. “[Westbrook’s] easy to play with, because he understands the game, he’s very unselfish, and I feel like I’m the same way. It’s just a feeling out there, it’s not like we tell each other what to do . . . more or less, it’s reactionary. We just understand where each other will be on the floor, where we like the ball. It’s been great to see and be a part of.”

The key for Washington after a strong start was that the effort carried through the entire game against the tired-looking Jazz (29-11). Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 42 points and Joe Ingles added 34, including eight three-pointers.

The Wizards remained active on defense from the first quarter on and made seven three-pointers just 24 hours after their worst three-point shooting performance since 2018.

“We played hard. I think we put ourselves in position to be successful on the offensive end by getting stops,” Westbrook said. “It’s a lot easier to play when you don’t have to take the ball out of bounds every time. So, that was helpful.”

Washington’s about-face from a loss to the bottom-feeding Sacramento Kings on Wednesday wasn’t entirely shocking, given that some of its biggest wins of the season have come against the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers. Its record against teams above .500 improved to 11-14.

But knowing their success against the NBA’s top teams did little to lessen the surprise at the Wizards’ sheer level of dominance, especially in the first half.

Westbrook provided the spark at the outset, tearing through his early minutes from the moment Mitchell issued an unofficial challenge by picking him up full court in the opening possessions.

“Russell started the game off attacking, being aggressive, he was making his shots from the perimeter, he was getting to the line, making his free throws,” Brooks said. “The last couple games, he’s made some adjustments, and hopefully that’s who he is the rest of the way. It helps us. It helps us when they’re both aggressive.”

While Westbrook brought the very best of himself, everyone else filled their role to a T: Beal had 13 points in the first half after a quiet first quarter, and Hachimura was choosy — but not hesitant — with his shots. But the difference was Washington’s defense. The Wizards shot well, 56.8 percent in the first half, but high-energy, alert defensive plays from rarely used forward Isaac Bonga and backup point guard Raul Neto kept the Jazz bottled for a 64-46 lead at halftime.

Davis Bertans played four minutes then left the game for good with right calf tightness that has been bothering him for a few games. No matter, the Wizards were in good hands thanks to their all-star duo.