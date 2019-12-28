Nothing about Saturday night seemed normal, because for the first time in more than two and a half years, Beal did not play.

As the shorthanded Washington Wizards lost to the New York Knicks, 107-100, Beal sat out with soreness in his lower leg, in the region surrounding his right knee, and missed his first game since April 12, 2017. The knee injury snapped his consecutive game streak at 194, the fifth-longest active streak in the NBA.

Beal’s injury does not appear to be serious, per Coach Scott Brooks. According to a person with knowledge of the situation, the decision to sit Beal took the schedule into consideration. With Saturday’s game sandwiched between two off days, Beal has three consecutive days to heal before trying again Monday night against the Miami Heat — the start of eight games in 14 days for the Wizards (9-22).

So instead of going through his home-game routine Saturday — on-court workout, brief appearance in the locker room, then chapel exactly one hour before the scheduled start of the game — Beal took part in a most unusual practice, at least for him.

Beal sat.

“He’s as durable as anybody in the league. He’s played just about every game the last three-and-a-half years and good minutes,” Brooks said before the game. “He wants to play. He wants to practice. That’s great. That’s who he is. I’m sure this is going to bother him, not being on the court with the guys knowing how banged up we are.”

Strange as it was to witness Beal as an all-star in repose, for the fans inside Capital One Arena it might have been even more jarring to identify who was on the court Saturday night.

The Wizards — at least, the collection of players currently representing the Wizards — depended on Isaiah Thomas and Jordan McRae (4 of 5 from the three-point arc). The pair scored 20 points apiece.

“For [Beal] not to be out there, of course, we need him,” said McRae, who logged 29 minutes, a bit more than his playing time restriction allowed. “Tonight, it showed a lot. We went through some lulls when we didn’t score five to six minutes, it felt like 10 on the court. Just having him out there, him being who he is, he can bail us out a lot.”

Even more, for the 10th time this season, the Wizards relied on a new starting lineup.

Gary Payton II, who signed with Washington from the G League, started in place of Beal and contributed 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including six rebounds. In Beal, the Wizards lost their leading scorer (27.8 points per game) and all-around best player but Payton filled his shoes admirably.

He accounted for 18 first-half points either by scoring or setting up teammates as the Wizards entered intermission trailing, 59-58. However, Payton’s most discernible skill — and the reason he should stick in the NBA — will always be his defense. He pilfered the Knicks for five steals in the first half and finished with six total.

Johnathan Williams, who joined the team only this week, performed as the top power forward while rookie Rui Hachimura missed his sixth straight game with a groin injury. After his Wizards’ debut on Dec. 26, Williams admitted how his body felt like he was still in Tel-Aviv — he played with Maccabi Rishon Lezion in Israel before signing with the Wizards. By Saturday, Williams did not officially attempt a shot and finished with 2 points and 3 rebounds in 14 minutes.

While many of the regulars remain on the injury list, Washington has gone to great measures in finding roster depth, using two hardship exceptions to secure the rights of Payton and Williams. The roster stands at 19 players, a number resembling a preseason team. There are so many new players, injured veteran CJ Miles no longer has a stall inside the home locker room. Miles is expected to miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on his left wrist.

And yet, even as the Wizards started two guys who were not in the NBA a week ago, the Knicks (9-24) struggled to put them away.

New York built a 15-point lead in the third quarter, with former Wizard Bobby Portis scoring 13 points off the bench. Then, Washington countered with 14 straight points stretching into the start of the fourth quarter. The Knicks finally created some breathing room with forward Julius Randle playing bully ball and rookie RJ Barrett hitting from outside

As New York held a 93-92 lead with about six minutes left, Randle scored twice inside. Later, Barrett drilled his third three-pointer to give the Knicks a six-point advantage. Randle paced the Knicks with 30 points and 16 rebounds while Barrett added 14.

“There were just a couple times we got down 15, 16 points and it takes a lot of out of you when you have to make a run to come back,” Thomas said. “I think got down to one or two in the fourth quarter and they just made plays and we didn’t make shots.”

Though there was little he could do to help in the waning moments, Beal, in a custom blue checkered suit, directed the crowd to make more noise during Mitchell Robinson’s free throws with 51.9 seconds remaining. Robinson missed both and one could argue that Beal, though he did not play, had picked up his one and only assist of the night.

