Troy Brown Jr. added 11 points, six assists and two steals and Davis Bertans geared up for his debut in the three-point contest during All-Star Weekend, attempting six but making just two en route to 16 points. Then there was Moritz Wagner, who will compete in the Rising Stars game on Friday. He was ejected in the fourth quarter after picking up his second technical foul.

AD

AD

The Wizards' offense didn't look sharp in the fourth quarter, but the ineptitude of the Knicks (17-37) rendered Washington's struggles moot.

Washington started the final quarter with its bench players on the floor and a four-point lead. Coach Scott Brooks hoped the unit could, at a minimum, maintain that advantage. By the first possession, it became clear the second unit would have help with this initiative since the Knicks couldn't stop fouling.

The Knicks committed personal fouls on Washington's first five possessions, all in the act of shooting. At the 10:05 mark, Bertans had the ball behind the arc and wisely waited for Bobby Portis to come rushing in. Bertans stuck out his backside to draw Portis into making contact and before two minutes had expired, the Knicks were out of fouls. Washington would spend the rest of the quarter trotting to the free throw line.

AD

AD

A little more than a minute passed after Portis's run-in with Bertans when his interaction with Shabazz Napier caught the officials' attention. The play happened just after a timeout and, before heading to his own huddle, Napier attempted a jumper while play was dead. Portis rebounded and tossed it back at Napier, hitting him. Lead official Zach Zarba immediately called Portis for a technical and ejected him.

The Wizards, however, didn't take advantage of all these free shots and went 6 for 11 on attempts taken before the eight-minute mark. The freebies still served their purpose in extending the lead, and once Beal returned to the court — hitting a pair of three-pointers to build a 10-point margin — the Wizards maintained the distance.

Washington shot 40.9 percent and avoided a stumble in what can be a tricky game.

AD

AD

The last game before the break can often bring a letdown with players' focus sometimes drifting to their coming vacation. Before the game, Brooks met with reporters and joked: "Let's make this quick because I'm making plans for all-star break."

While Brooks went for the laughs, he understood how preoccupied minds can filter into a team's play. Still, Brooks said he didn't feel compelled to tell his team to stay focused.