Bradley Beal had his first career triple-double in Saturday night’s three-OT Wizards win over the Phoenix Suns. (Nick Wass/AP)

With starting point guard John Wall sitting out because of flulike symptoms, the remade and shorthanded Washington Wizards got the first triple-double from backcourt mate Bradley Beal and a career performance from center Thomas Bryant to survive the Phoenix Suns, 149-146, in three overtimes Saturday night.

Beal scored a season-high 40 points, handed out 15 assists and pulled down 11 rebounds, yet somehow was nearly overshadowed by Bryant, who made all 14 of his field goal attempts and finished with 31 points and 13 rebounds.

Beal shot 17 for 33, including a layup with 40 seconds left in the final overtime to put Washington ahead to stay. The Wizards (13-20) won for just the second time in eight games.

The Suns (8-25) had a four-game winning streak snapped in front of an announced crowd of 16,571 at Capital One Arena.

“It’s tiring, but it’s fun,” Beal said of the Wizards’ first triple-overtime game since 2014 . “You always embrace those type of games, competitive games down to the wire. It was definitely a gut-check for us. We have John down and a lot of guys out. We added five new guys? You look at our second group, it was a like a group of new guys out there.

“So it was good for us to be able to adjust on the fly. It was just about effort, playing hard and doing it together.”

Following Beal’s decisive layup, Tomas Satoransky made 1 of 2 free throws and Jeff Green closed the scoring with a pair of foul shots with 9.2 seconds to play before Phoenix was unable to get off a shot as time expired.

The Suns had an opportunity to win at the end of the second overtime, but Devin Booker (33 points) missed a jumper as the horn sounded with the score tied at 132.

Bryant scored eight straight for the Wizards in the first overtime. The last of those points came on a dunk to put Washington ahead, 122-121, with 48 seconds to play.

“It was definitely impressive,” Wizards reserve forward Markieff Morris said of Bryant. “He’s a young guy, still up and coming, but we see what he’s capable of now, and he set the bar high for us, so we’re going to be expecting that from here on out.”

Kelly Oubre Jr., dealt to Phoenix last week along with Austin Rivers for Trevor Ariza, had 20 points off the bench for the Suns.

The late-game dramatics in the fourth quarter included Oubre appearing to force Beal into a turnover. Officials, however, reversed the call with 9.8 seconds remaining and the Wizards trailing, 108-107.

From there, Satoransky missed a three-pointer, but Washington tied the score at 109 with 3.4 seconds left on two free throws by Green. Phoenix had gone ahead, 109-107, with four seconds to go on a free throw from rookie center Deandre Ayton (26 points, 17 rebounds).

Booker had a chance to win the game in regulation as well for the Suns, but his three-pointer bounced off the rim at the buzzer. There were 24 lead changes and 26 ties in a game in which neither team led by more than eight points.

The Wizards also were without starter Otto Porter, who sat out a sixth consecutive game with a right knee contusion. With Morris coming off the bench Saturday the Wizards had only one original starter, Beal, from opening night.

Bryant has been starting at center with Dwight Howard recovering from a procedure in his lower back. He’s the Wizards’ third starting center this season following Howard and Ian Mahinmi.

Oubre, formerly in the Wizards’ regular rotation as a reserve, received plenty of applause, with some fans rising to their feet, upon being introduced and entering the game with 5:02 left in the first quarter and the Suns ahead, 20-19. He scored his first points several minutes later.

The deal that brought back Ariza to the District and shipped Oubre out west went through several machinations before finally reaching fruition.

“Sometimes you’ve got to give up players to get players that we want, and Trev is that,” Wizards Coach Scott Brooks said. “He brings that consistency, and he’s done it for a long time, and Kelly has really worked himself into being a good player and a rotational player for us, and now he’s going to be the same thing for them.”

The trade comes with salary cap implications as well.

Ariza is due $15 million in an expiring deal, roughly what Oubre and Rivers are making combined, but Washington, according to one salary cap expert, is set to shed approximately $859,000 in salary, allowing the club to drop from $9.77 million above the luxury tax threshold to $8.26 million.

The move materialized a week after the Jason Smith-Sam Dekker deal, also intended to trim payroll.

So overhauled is their roster that the Wizards’ lineup at times Saturday included the likes of Dekker, Ron Baker and Chasson Randle on the court with Satoransky and Morris. Satoransky started in place of Wall, who missed his third game this season.

“I’m just glad we won,” Brooks said when asked about the quick turnaround with the Wizards playing at the Indiana Pacers at 5 p.m. on Sunday. “If we didn’t win, that would have been a tough flight. I don’t think I would have made it. I would have stayed home.”