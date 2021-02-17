The Latvian sharpshooter helped lift the Wizards to a 130-128 win over the Denver Nuggets, a result Washington almost squandered after it let a late double-digit lead slip away. After Denver’s Jamal Murray tied the score with a three-pointer with 2.1 seconds left, Bradley Beal drew a foul with 0.1 seconds to go and sank two free throws to secure the victory.

Bertans’s performance wasn’t just good in comparison to the lousy start he has had after signing his five-year, $80 million contract before the season.

Bertans officially announced his return in style, pouring in a career-high nine three-pointers to set a new career high with 35 points and, together with Beal’s late free throws, give the Wizards their first three-game winning streak of the season.

The forward executed his role to a T all night, including in the frantic final seconds. Denver ate away Washington’s 13-point lead with 4:39 to play, and Murray first tied the score with a three-pointer with 30.8 seconds left. After a timeout, the Wizards shoved the ball to Bertans, who was fouled with 8.8 seconds left and hit all free throws.

A defensive mistake came on the other end, when Washington allowed Murray to catch the ball, forward Rui Hachimura did not foul, and Murray splashed another three to tie the score again. Beal’s tough drive to the rim helped set up his winning free throws.

Beal had 23 points and 10 assists, and his backcourt mate Russell Westbrook had his seventh triple-double of the season with 12 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists.

Hachimura and backup point guard Raul Neto added 14 points each in a game the Wizards controlled from the start of the second quarter until the final five minutes.

Murray led the Nuggets with 35 points. Nikola Jokic added 33 points, seven rebounds and nine assists.

The game’s initial turning point came early.

The Wizards gave up yet another 40-point first quarter, in which Jokic acted as a human wrecking ball, scoring 15 points and dishing three assists while Wizards Coach Scott Brooks deployed all three of his centers in a feeble attempt to stop him.

Finally, Robin Lopez stuck. The backup center wrapped up Jokic competently through much of the second quarter, and that, combined with Bertans taking flight, helped the Wizards off to a 46-point second quarter that erased Denver’s early 20-point lead.

Bertans, for his part, looked as through the first nearly two months of the season never happened. The Latvian made 4 of 4 attempts from deep in the second quarter, catching and letting fly with confidence that clearly trickled down to his entire team. Alex Len, back in the rotation after two absentee games, sealed the Wizards’ successful stretch with a dunk that the Nuggets’ defense simply stood and watched: It had been that kind of quarter.

Washington led 70-64 heading into the locker room.

Next up for the Wizards is a four-game road trip out West, where they will face Portland, both Los Angeles teams and a return game at Denver in a six-day span. They will be thin at the point guard spot — especially if Westbrook does not play both games in a Lakers-Clippers back-to-back — because backup point guard Ish Smith is expected to miss six to eight weeks for the right quadriceps injury that has already kept him out of Washington’s past two games.