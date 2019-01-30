Wizards forward Sam Dekker shares a laugh with referee Tony Brothers during second half action against the Indiana Pacers at Capital One Arena. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Washington Wizards Coach Scott Brooks said Wednesday afternoon he believed concerns about his team’s night-in, night-out effort were “all behind us.” Then came a largely listless effort the previous night at Cleveland that even a valiant fourth-quarter run couldn’t overcome.

So Brooks, understandably, was more than just a little curious to see how his team would respond in the second leg of a back-to-back, this time at home to an Indiana Pacers team in playoff position yet still adjusting to life without star Victor Oladipo.

In a 107-89 victory, Brooks got the response he was hoping for.

Unlike Tuesday night’s loss to the Cavaliers, the Wizards started fast Wednesday at Capital One Arena, building a 19-point halftime and rolling behind 25 points from Bradley Beal and 23 from Jeff Green off the bench.

The Wizards (22-29) took what they wanted from the Pacers’ porous defense in a dominant first half. Beal pushed the lead to 22 early in the third quarter with a three-pointer and, though Indiana (32-18) hinted at getting back in the game late in the quarter, the Wizards kept the margin around 20 for much of the final quarter.

Beal and Green led the Wizards from the get-go, with Green playing like he was still in the starting lineup even though Brooks had sent him back to the bench in favor of giving Otto Porter his first start since a Dec. 10 game against Indiana.

Porter played seven minutes and didn’t score in that December game; Wednesday’s outing wasn’t much better. The forward hit his first field goal attempt of the night, a three-pointer, early in the first quarter and didn’t score again after that, though he did collect four rebounds. Porter played 16 minutes before heading back to the locker room with a sprained left big toe.

Green, matched mostly against Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis, had no problem taking over. Although Beal made 9 of 15 shot and added six assists and five rebounds, Green shined playing second fiddle. The Georgetown graduate had three three-pointers and five assists.

Forward Trevor Ariza pitched in with 12 points and guard Chasson Randle had 13 off the bench. Jordan McRae, the recent G League signee, had 12 points.

Thaddeus Young led two Pacers starters in double figures — it wasn’t until midway through the third quarter that anyone broke into double figures — with 13 points. But Indiana is still seeking scoring punch after losing Oladipo, a Silver Spring native and former All-Met from DeMatha, earlier this month for the rest of the season to a ruptured quadriceps tendon.

After building themselves a 19-point deficit Tuesday at Cleveland, the Wizards started strong Wednesday at home, going on a 17-3 run in the first quarter that led to a 10-point lead at the end of the opening period, with Beal scoring nine points and adding four assists.

Green led the team at halftime with 16 points in 18 minutes and Sam Dekker provided highlights as well. The former Wisconsin Badger rattled off eight points and five rebounds in his first six minutes on the court, including two emphatic dunks. Washington’s lead got up to 19 in the second quarter and the Wizards took a 59-45 edge into intermission.