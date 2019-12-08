One of the Wizards’ shining defensive moments during their 135-119 loss at Capital One Arena was merely a mirage: Leonard simply passed to teammate Montrezl Harrell, who took the baseline and dunked between two defenders. The play ended miserably for the Wizards — just as most of their defensive possessions did.

If Leonard wasn’t busy scoring a game-high 34 points, fellow all-star Paul George was pouring in 27 on 11-for-21 shooting. And on the off chance that neither superstar had the ball, one of the other scorers on the Clippers’ deep roster — perhaps Harrell, who finished with 20 points off the bench — devastated the Wizards.

The Clippers (17-7) shot 52.1 percent overall and 37.5 percent from the three-point arc. Although the Wizards got 61 points from the bench — Davis Bertans led the team with 25 points, and Troy Brown Jr. finished with a season-best 22 — they fell to 7-15 after again forsaking the defensive end. It didn’t help that the Wizards were facing the Clippers for the second time in eight days.

Wizards Coach Scott Brooks went for the punchline while recalling the teams’ previous meeting in Los Angeles — “I didn’t think they were very good the last time we played them. I hear they’re pretty good. They only scored 150,” he deadpanned — but the Clippers’ Doc Rivers lamented his team’s growing pains.

Given injuries, the Clippers have rarely practiced together as a complete unit. That didn’t hurt Los Angeles in its first matchup with Washington, because its talented roster wrecked the Wizards’ defense. Still, the bloated final score — 150-125 — did not alleviate the coach’s concerns.

“As far as the chemistry on the floor, we’re not there yet, and we can’t expect to be,” Rivers said before the game. “We had our first practice the other day. It just takes time. It’s frustrating. It’s one of those patient years so far for me.”

Another Sunday night matchup with the Wizards presented an opportunity for Leonard and George to work on their pairing, and they combined for 61 points. The rematch also gave Brown a chance at redemption. He struggled in his matchups during the loss in Los Angeles, then surrendered his position in the starting lineup to Isaac Bonga. This time, Brown looked more decisive and confident. In the first half, he made a pair of three-pointers — the first time since Oct. 30 he has hit two or more in a game — as he scored 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting.

While Brown enjoyed a much-needed breakout half, Beal endured a frustrating stretch. And his first quarter ended so poorly, he needed some alone time with the net.

While playing every minute of the opening quarter, Beal had plenty of chances to score. But the Clippers made Beal’s time unbearable by directing the force of their defensive attention onto him. In the final seconds, he shot from 18 feet and missed again. The buzzer brought the end of an 0-for-5 quarter, and Beal walked beneath the rim, lifted his arms and grabbed the nylon while staring off into the distance.

With 2:26 remaining in the first half, Beal’s cold snap finally ended. He drove past the Clippers’ Patrick Beverley and reached the rim before 7-foot center Ivica Zubac could close in, scoring his first basket.

After halftime, Beal’s struggles continued: He missed three of his first four attempts in the third quarter. But the second unit brought Washington within single digits in the fourth. Although the Wizards trimmed their deficit to 113-109 at 6:34 — when Beal made his first (and only) three-pointer of the game — they could not draw any closer. Beal finished 5 for 18 for 20 points.

