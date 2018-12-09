Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe (6) drives to the net as Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) attempts to defend during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) (Associated Press)

TORONTO — Malcolm Brogdon hit tying and go-ahead 3-pointers in the final 67 seconds and the Milwaukee Bucks held on to beat the Toronto Raptors 104-99 on Sunday night.

Brogdon scored 18 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 19 points and matched a season high with 19 rebounds, and Brook Lopez had 19 points for the Bucks, the first team to beat Toronto twice this season.

Serge Ibaka scored 22 points and Kawhi Leonard had 20 for the Raptors, who have lost two straight, the second time this season they’ve suffered consecutive defeats. Toronto, which lost 106-105 at Brooklyn on Friday, dropped three straight from Nov. 12 to 16, losing at home to New Orleans and Detroit before an overtime defeat at Boston.

Fred VanVleet scored 19 points and Pascal Siakam had 17 for the Raptors, whose 21-7 record is best in the NBA.

Toronto’s Kyle Lowry shot 0 for 5 and didn’t score for the first time this season. Lowry led the Raptors with seven assists.

PELICANS 116, PISTONS 108

DETROIT — Jrue Holiday scored 37 points and Julius Randle added 28 as New Orleans dealt Detroit its fourth straight loss.

Pelicans star Anthony Davis left with a right hip injury after a first-quarter collision with Blake Griffin. Davis returned early in the third quarter, but finished with only six points — three before the injury. He also had five blocks and nine rebounds.

Griffin scored 35 points for Detroit, Andre Drummond had 23 points and 19 rebounds, and Langston Galloway added a season-best 24 off the bench.

SPURS 110, JAZZ 97

SAN ANTONIO — DeMar DeRozan had 26 points and eight rebounds and Rudy Gay added 23 points and 15 rebounds as San Antonio won its second straight after dropping four of five.

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 20 points for the Spurs.

Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points, all in the second half, and Ricky Rubio added 26 for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert was the only other player in double figures, with 12 points, as Utah had its two-game winning streak halted.

