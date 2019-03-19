Brooklyn Nets (36-36, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (34-35, ninth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn aims to break its three-game skid with a victory over Sacramento.

The Kings have gone 21-14 in home games. Sacramento is fourth in the Western Conference with 25.6 assists per game, led by De’Aaron Fox averaging 7.2.

The Nets are 15-20 in road games. Brooklyn is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 46.1 rebounds per game, led by Ed Davis averaging 8.6. The Nets won the last matchup between these two squads 123-94 on Jan. 21. D’Angelo Russell scored 31 points to help lead Brooklyn to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willie Cauley-Stein leads the Kings with 8.5 rebounds and averages 12.3 points. Buddy Hield is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers and 22.2 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Russell is averaging 20.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Nets. Jarrett Allen has averaged 6.7 rebounds and added 10.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 4-6, averaging 108.3 points, 45.5 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points on 41.8 percent shooting.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 115.8 points, 46.6 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 8.2 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points on 46.8 percent shooting.

Kings Injuries: None listed.

Nets Injuries: Allen Crabbe: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

