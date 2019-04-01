Milwaukee Bucks (57-20, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (39-38, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Brooklyn; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks take on the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets are 26-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn is 14-20 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bucks are 37-11 in conference play. Milwaukee averages 49.8 rebounds per game and is 35-10 when pulling down more rebounds than opponents. The Bucks won the last matchup between these two squads 113-94 on Feb. 4. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points to help lead Milwaukee to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Angelo Russell is averaging 20.9 points and 3.7 rebounds for the Nets. Spencer Dinwiddie has averaged 17.4 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 38.0 percent over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

Brook Lopez leads the Bucks averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers while scoring 12.6 points per game and shooting 37.4 percent from beyond the arc. Eric Bledsoe has averaged 5.4 assists and scored 14 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 119.9 points, 52.9 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points on 41.8 percent shooting.

Nets: 5-5, averaging 112.5 points, 47.6 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points on 42.0 percent shooting.

Nets Injuries: Allen Crabbe: out (knee), Rodions Kurucs: day to day (knee).

Bucks Injuries: Pau Gasol: out (ankle), Nikola Mirotic: out (left thumb), Donte DiVincenzo: out for season (heel), Malcolm Brogdon: out (heel), Khris Middleton: out (left groin soreness), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (ankle), Tony Snell: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.